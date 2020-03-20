MHCC image
Non-emergent patients experiencing respiratory symptoms are encouraged to go to the Memorial Hospital of Converse County (MHCC) Respiratory Clinic. The MHCC Respiratory Clinic is located at the Medical Office Building in Douglas, WY, 700 East Center Street.

The Respiratory Clinic is open daily from 9 AM to 7 PM. Non-emergent patients should call the COVID-19 Hotline after hours at (307) 358-7399.

Patients without symptoms do not need to be evaluated. Patients with symptoms should call the COVID-19 Hotline or go to the Respiratory Clinic.

Respiratory Illness Symptoms include:

Cough

Trouble Breathing

Nasal Congestion

Runny Nose

Sore or Scratchy Throat

Fever

The COVID-19 Hotline (307) 358-7399 is answered 24-hours a day by MHCC Clinical Staff.

