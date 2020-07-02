As the books close on Fiscal Year 2020, in spite of an economic downturn related to COVID-19 and energy prices, Converse County collected $4.72 million more in revenue than was budgeted for the year.

The county budgeted $42.83 million for the year and collected $47.55 million.

Specific revenues that outperformed the budget include:

Sales & Use Tax: $6,000,000 budget; $8,401,988 actual.

Although there was a significant slow down in the last quarter of the fiscal year, strong collections throughout the first three quarters fueled collections at 40% above the budgeted total.

1% Local Option Sales Tax: $5,700,000 budget; $6,661,911 actual.

The "fifth penny" sales tax also performed well through the first three-quarters of the fiscal year, finishing 17% above expectations.

Overweight/Oversize Permits: $250,000 budget; $997,365 actual.

Reflecting energy operations throughout the county and diligent enforcement by the sheriff's office, the county collected 300% more in fees for vehicles traveling on county roads in excess of normal weight limits than what was anticipated in the annual budget.

Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT): $772,000 budget; $978,751 actual.

Paid by the federal government to offset the loss of property taxes on federally-owned land, the county anticipated that Congress would not fully fund the program. In the end, the PILT program was fully funded, resulting in revenues that exceeded the budget by 27%.

Revenues that underperformed the budget:

Property Taxes: $25,477,980 budget; $24,706,654 actual.

The only revenue item that came in significantly less than what was budgeted was property taxes. The County's 12 mill levy should have generated just under $25.5 million with a county valuation of $2.1 billion. However, the bankruptcy and subsequent sale of North Antelope Coal to the Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) left over $8.3 million in unpaid taxes to all county entities, with $1.7 million owed to the county general fund. The county has entered into an agreement with NTEC to pay the taxes at $100,000 per month for 83 months.