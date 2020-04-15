The City of Douglas has a new clerk, but Chaz Schumacher really didn’t have time to savor her new role. Her tenure to replace Karen Rimmer at City Hall started March 17, right when the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to restrict business and government functions across Wyoming.

That singular, unprecedented challenge hasn’t exactly defined her time so far in the Jackalope City, but it certainly has put a different spin on the start to a new job – starting with the doors of City Hall being closed to the public in just her second week.

Just like with everyone forced to work through the quarantine, it has been a new experience filled with new challenges, she said.

“It’s a very interesting situation and unique challenge,” she said. “Trying to navigate how we do virtual meetings, how to make sure we still are meeting the requirements of open meeting laws and all of that is definitely something not any of us have been really forced to address before.

“It forces us to find creative ways to address meeting statutory requirements, and then obviously the government has put out several different orders related to COVID-19 and how it impacts industries – (like) the alcohol licensing and making sure we’re communicating with our license-holders and making sure everyone is aware of any changes that might be coming forward.

“For me, stepping into a new state and new laws and being able to learn those, and then communicate those to business-holders has probably been my biggest challenge.”

Although Schumacher is new to the position in Douglas, she has been working in municipal government for around 10 years in Wyoming and Wisconsin.

She began as a deputy clerk treasurer in Pinedale before moving to Pewaukee, Wisconsin, where she served in many capacities including city clerk. Although she says she loves her job, it wasn’t always her planned career.

“I honestly wasn’t even aware that positions like this existed,” Schumacher said. “There was an opening in Pinedale when we were living there, and I felt like I matched some of the criteria from my years working for Wells Fargo, so I applied for it and I got it.

“Over the years I fell in love with what we do. It’s the perfect mix of everything, and I really enjoy doing it. Every day is different. You get different challenges you’re presented with and have to think outside the box and think of better ways to handle things. Dealing with the public and getting to know the people in your community is huge. Getting to know people and working with them is really cool.”

The day-to-day responsibilities are similar to her time as a clerk in Pewaukee. She is responsible for city council meeting minutes and agenda postings, as well as being a liaison between residents and the council members. She is also in charge of record keeping, such as ordinances or other documents the city is required by state statute to keep.

What makes her time different in Douglas, is once again, the community.

“It’s different from the time I spent in Wisconsin because I didn’t actually live in the community there,” Schumacher said. “I worked in the community but I lived in a different one. Here, I work and live in Douglas, so I really do establish relationships with people so it can carry over into my personal life. It’s definitely something I can appreciate because it really strengthens that sense of community.”