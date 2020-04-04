TO: Converse #1 Families
FROM: Paige Fenton Hughes, Superintendent
We posted new information yesterday on our website and social media sites that school closures have been extended to April 30 by an order of the governor and state health officer. That was not surprising or unexpected. The district has been planning for this contingency. An Adaptive Learning plan has been developed and approved by the Wyoming Department of Education, and we will use that plan to deliver instruction in the coming weeks.
New learning will begin to be delivered on Monday morning, April 6. First of all, let’s lower any level of anxiety about this. Not everything is going to work perfectly as we are all doing something we have never done before…both teachers, other school staff, and families. It’s all okay. Let’s be patient with each other and with our kids as we work through this process.
On Monday morning the district Adaptive Learning website will “go live” on the www.ccsd1.org district webpage. Check the right side of the menu on the home page. This site will be where all students in all grades and courses can access learning materials. When you access the site, which is really easy to navigate and understand, you’ll see a parent information page with ideas and tips and a quick video that will take you through the navigation. The district has created student support teams at each grade and in the content areas at the high school. Expect your students to be contacted not only by their teachers, but by other members of these support teams at times. Remember, your teachers have a lot of students to be in touch with and manage. They will do the best they can to answer inquiries quickly. It’s also important that older students check their school emails every day. If you have problems accessing any of the content, first communicate to your teachers who will then refer you if the problem cannot be solved by a member of the student support team.
Our technology department has been working furiously for the past two weeks. They are a small but hardy and mighty group! They have deployed a lot of devices to families who indicated need when we did the phone contacts last week, but we still have more to deliver next week. It takes a long time because of the sign-in protocols and ensuring all devices are properly sanitized. Please do not worry if you do not have a device on Monday. If you are not able to get online right away, we have plenty of time. Your students will not fall behind.
Also, we have a number of families without Internet service. The district has explored many options for helping families with connectivity issues. We believe we have an option that will work for most. We should be able to have some hotspots available to be checked out to families fairly soon. The ship time on the devices is delayed quite a bit because of high demand right now. We are deploying devices and hotspots first to families who have no other way to access the online learning materials and who indicated this need during our initial contacts last week. Once we get as many of those families connected as we can, then we can evaluate other needs. We realize situations are changing right now, so keep in touch with your teachers and student support team members and let them know your needs so we can try to serve your family the best way we can with the limited resources we have available.
Arrangements have been made to have print materials available for students who are unable to access the online materials. All of our employees are just coming back to work on Monday, so it will take a day or two to get these copies made, sorted, and delivered. Again, please do not worry if they are not “in hand” on Monday morning. Students will have plenty of time to complete the work and access the optional activities. You can expect the print materials by Wednesday at the latest. These materials will be delivered by our transportation staff, and they will have several routes to run during the day. Again, stay in touch with your teachers and members of your student support team about the printed materials.
Finally, our kids had a spring break and then two weeks accessing home learning resources, making up work, and revisiting prior learning. On Monday, learning is no longer optional. We are back in the groove. We will be tracking participation and engagement, students will have to demonstrate progress toward meeting the standards, feedback will provided, and grading policies have not changed. So the one thing parents can do between now and Monday is to remind your kids that we’ll be starting new and important learning and that doing the work will be required just like we were in a traditional school setting.
With that said, I hope you all take some time to enjoy your families on this beautiful spring weekend. Thanks so much for your patience and support as we have developed a really solid plan to roll out this new process. As you know, we have an amazing staff who care deeply about our kids. We are all going to be in a learning curve, but I feel confident we’ll get it all figured out together. We’ll be flexible and adapt as we go. Let’s be good to each other and take care of our kids in this chaotic time.
Paige Fenton Hughes, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Converse County School District #1
