Prepare for long summer of work on East Antelope Road

Converse County Commissioners put out for bids for the East Antelope Road Reconstruction Project which is due to start by the beginning of May.
The project will cover the paved section of East Antelope Road, which is about seven miles long.
“We are finalizing designs right now,” Commissioner Jim Willox said.
The project will be a complete reconstruction of the county road on the east side of Douglas.
“We’ll be tearing up the road, fixing any soft spots, fixing and cleaning up all of the approaches,” Converse County Road and Bridge Superintendent Jason Wilkinson said. “The road will also be widened to 24 feet and brought up to Wyoming Department of Transportation specifications.”
The project will also add two major school bus stops along the county road, which will keep students off of the busy road, according to Wilkinson.
The project will take all summer to complete.
