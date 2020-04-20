Novel coronavirus-related statistics in Wyoming-by-county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, April 20.

COVID-19 positive cases

Albany: 6

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 4

Converse: 9

Crook: 4

Fremont: 51

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 11

Laramie: 73

Lincoln: 5

Natrona: 38

Niobrara: 1

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 10

Teton: 62

Uinta: 6

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

-------

Total 317

------

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, April 20

Albany: 0

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 4

Carbon: 0

Converse: 6

Crook: 0

Fremont: 7

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 29

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 10

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 6

Teton: 27

Uinta: 0

Washakie: 3

Weston: 0

--------

Total: 112

*Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

------

Coronavirus recoveries by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, April 20

Albany: 6

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 12

Carbon: 4

Converse: 8

Crook: 3

Fremont: 13

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 12

Laramie: 46

Lincoln: 5

Natrona: 22

Niobrara: 2

Park: 1

Sheridan: 15

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 6

Teton: 65

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 5

Total: 237