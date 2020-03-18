It’s the leash they can do

There’s a motto among those who work in the animal world that an animal shelter is a direct reflection of the town’s community – and no truer words have been spoken in Douglas regarding our community’s animal shelter.

Walking into the Laramie Peak Humane Society (LPHS), an animal shelter on the outskirts of Douglas, the first thing you hear is the excited cacophony of barking dogs and the occasional meow of a cat.

The floors are immaculately clean, as are the kennels. A large, grey and white kitty sits in a kennel in front of a huge window, sunning itself. Friendly canine companions hang out in the front office, greeting visitors like lovable, tail-wagging mascots (which they are).

The individual who makes it all happen both at the forefront of the shelter and just as often behind the scenes is LPHS Executive Director Cathy Feezer-Jones.

She’s been running the shelter officially for almost six years, but she’s put in countless hours volunteering there since the mid-80s, when she was still a kid.

Cathy loves every facet of her job. The corners of her eyes wrinkle into laugh lines indicating she smiles often and her eyes light up when she talks about the shelter and the work taking place there.

“I feel like somehow I did something right in the universe and I ended up being able to do this. I feel I’m so blessed. Fortunate and blessed. I know it’s corny, but I do – I want to leave the world a better place. However that looks, I never thought this is what it would look like,” she said, her face wreathed in a huge smile.

The folks at LPHS are non-stop busy.

That’s a lot of animals

In 2019, LPHS had 562 animal intakes, a high number for a community the size of Douglas. Of that number 90 cats, 100 dogs, 20 kittens and 15 puppies were adopted to forever homes.

The LPHS staff also go to extraordinary lengths to reunite animals with their owners whenever possible under a “Return to Owners” program, Cathy said.

“Last year we returned 32 cats, 125 dogs, six kittens and six puppies to their owners. (This is a) new movement in the country, I like that. Our return to owner rate is so high here because it is one of our priorities. We go above and beyond to get the cat or dog back to their owner. It’s just amazing. If a dog is found by the senior center, I call the senior center and find the owner. I mean, why not look near where the animal is found? We find the owners and reunite them with their pets. It’s amazing,” she said passionately.

Finding the ‘right fit’

Cathy’s devotion to the shelter and animals is evident. Finding the right family or individual to pair with one of the cats or dogs living in the shelter is of paramount importance to her.

“We work really, really hard to get the right ‘fit’ for the right family and animal,” she said.

“That’s why we do trial adoptions. I don’t want to set the cats or dogs, or the families, up for failure. This way people aren’t getting rid of the dogs, or cats (they’ve tried to adopt), don’t feel like they have to keep them if it isn’t a good fit. Not every animal is going to fit into every house. Doing trial adoptions takes the burden off of everyone. We tell them, ‘If it doesn’t work out, we have plenty of options,’ ” Cathy explained.

To that end, a dog or cat can go home with someone on a trial basis for the weekend or a few days, to ensure the humans and animals are compatible.

Most times, the fit is just right. On the few occasions when it isn’t, the animal goes back to the shelter to wait for their new family and the family can try again, when the right pet becomes available.

“I tell staff not to worry if this happens. The right home is coming. The animals will find you. I’ve seen it over and over again.”

Training and education

LPHS provides ongoing training to staff and shelter animals. Nov. 6-8 Cathy attended the Maddie’s Fund Field Services Apprenticeship at the Austin, Texas Animal Center where she studied shelter management and learned how to work with local government and in community engagement.

Normally, Maddie’s Fund only accepts apprenticeships from large centers, but LPHS was chosen and Cathy couldn’t wait to participate in the training program.

“When I got the acceptance letter I said to my board . . . well this is happening. I had no idea I would get picked. They picked nine or 10 people from small shelters. I have a great board, they were so supportive of me going,” she gushed.

Hands-on training over three days included an engagement-based approach to promote human-animal bonds in communities, without compromising public safety or negating cruelty concerns. It teaches attendees the processes needed to implement successful programs in their communities, according to the Maddie’s Fund website.

And, when it comes to the animals, they’re included in ongoing training programs, too, Cathy pointed out.

“All of our dogs and cats go through intake about 48 hours after they come in. We evaluate what they need and incorporate that into behavioral training for them. We have a really great program in place for the animals that’s effective,” she said.

Volunteers with big hearts

LPHS as a whole is thankful for the numerous volunteers who help out on a regular basis including primary school students, dart leagues, Girl Scouts, National Honor Society members, wrestling, soccer, track and football teams, cheerleaders, 4-H groups, Future Business Leaders of America members, employees from Reliant, Converse County Bank, Memorial Hospital of Converse County, OK Wrecking, Douglas’ veterinarians, and many others, Cathy said warmly.

“We have a wide base of wonderful volunteers. One day I went to the mail and there was a large envelope full of tug toys made out of old T-shirts from the student council in Wheatland. I was so surprised they made those for us. The track and wrestling teams here are super good about running the dogs for us. The soccer team is going to come help us do a big spring clean up soon. We couldn’t do it without all of the amazing help we receive,” she said.

It takes a village to run an animal shelter and thankfully, Douglas and folks in the surrounding areas are eager to help out with donations, fund-raising and volunteering.

“Our community really puts a lot of effort into the shelter and the animals,” she affirmed.

Cathy said she’s fostered a lot of dogs over the years. She’s also become a foster fail – a foster parent who falls in love with the fostered pet and ends up adopting them.

“It’s a good thing I have a husband who loves me,” she said, laughing unabashedly.

She can’t do what she does at LPHS without her family, all who are involved in one way or another.

“My family is so helpful. My daughter fosters animals, my boys fix stuff. They help train the animals. My daughter in North Dakota sends me chewy boxes. My husband, Bruce, has been more than I honestly could have asked for. My grandkids come out and help me at adoption events. It’s a family sport,” she laughed. “There’s not one person in my family who hasn’t picked up poop out there (at the shelter). We all love animals.”

Programs, special events

Caring for and training the animals, fund-raising, staff training and involvement within the shelter takes up an inordinate amount of time. It’s a good thing the LPHS staff are go-getters.

There’s special cat adoption events taking place every other Tuesday at Tractor Supply through April.

In May, Douglas’ First Thursday events will begin and LPHS will have a booth during the street get-togethers.

“We’ve always been involved in First Thursdays. Every year we try to do something different. We try to do a lot of real fun interactive activities for people, we love it,” she said.

LPHS staff also work with the Converse Hope Center, a non-profit organization in Douglas and Glenrock who care for victims of crime including survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and child, adult and elder abuse.

Cathy is a former director of CHC.

“The Hope Center is near and dear to my heart. We shelter pets for them. We’ve also helped with supplies, dog food, leashes, beds. This comes back to our philosophy of return to owner. We want to keep the animals with their families,” she said.

April 11 LPHS staff will be doing an Easter egg hunt in Rolling Hills for the second year in a row. They’ve also worked on a successful trap, spay/neuter release program in the community on the outskirts of Glenrock.

“LPHS pays for that. We trap cats, spay/neuter them and put them back into the same colony, which is based on actual science and keeps the population from growing. We also check for feline leukemia so we’re only putting healthy cats back into the community.”

Community outreach

Cathy is in the middle of working on a program to foster dogs with inmates at the Department of Corrections’ Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.

“I met with them and we’re working on the policies. Warden Rick Catron has done all of the interviews and I’ve checked out where they’re going to stay. I’ve met all the prisoners that the dogs will be with. The warden is super passionate about giving the women there skills. He’s looking at grooming, pet tech training. He is so excited.

“Someone will be with the dogs 24/7, there will be a handler and two back-up handlers for each dog. The animals will sleep inside their kennels in the cells where two prisoners live. They’ll take them to their jobs, have a journal, and I’ll train them. They’re already working on making beds for the dogs, making tugs. They’re so excited. One lady who has been in corrections for awhile said that it will be really good for inmates. She thinks they miss the nurturing. They need someone to take care of. I am super excited about that,” Cathy elaborated.

Her enthusiasm about the program at the women’s correctional facility is contagious.

“It goes back to ‘What does your community look like?’ We have a women’s prison in our community. Let’s not forget about them,” she asserted.

The program’s target date is set for some time in April.

“We have everything in place. I’m hoping we’ll have it off the ground and start in April. The warden is meeting with the LPHS board in April, so it should be soon,” she said.

LPHS board members are Felisha Smith, Johnna Shepherd, Carolyn Green, Catherine Valentino, Janella Short, Jen Clowers, Patti Moore. Erin Wolpert is the shelter’s adoption coordinator and Jo Peden is their kennel tech.

“The staff are just amazing. They invest so much of themselves as they care for the animals, train them, foster them. They work very hard. The staff, board and our community are why we’re able to take care of so many animals. Our shelter truly is a direct reflection of our community,” she said brightly.