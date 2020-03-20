The Wyoming Department of Health stated a Natrona County resident has been identified with having the novel coronavirus, according to K-2 Radio. The information was released Friday evening, March 20.
The Natrona County case brings Wyoming's statewide total to 22 individuals testing positive for COVID-19, according to the state health department.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
