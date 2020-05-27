Community honors heroes on Memorial Day

It’s only been five years since Tione Willox began working with the American Legion to honor those who have fallen for our country, but according to her it is a decades long tradition in the City of Douglas.

Willox is the president of the American Legion Auxiliary, a woman’s auxiliary to the American Legion in Douglas, and is now in charge of running the yearly event where residents meet at Douglas Park Cemetery and plant American flags by the tombstone of more than 600 local American heros.

COVID-19 has slightly altered the usual plans for Memorial Day services, but volunteers were still allowed to spread across the large cemetery in search of veterans to pay tribute to.

“Normally in a non-pandemic year we have a service right here in front of the flag in the cemetery Memorial Day morning and have breakfast and stuff,” Willox said. “Due to social distancing we weren’t quite able to do that. Usually we get about 30 or 40 volunteers a year, but this year I think we honestly have more. People are itching to get out of their houses. They want to get out and walking around with their family and their kids. It’s really neat when they bring their kids because that is what is going to perpetuate this for generations to come.”

Due to some grave markers not being marked as those who served, it was at times tough to identify which stones needed to be honored. Over the years the legion and it’s auxillary have asked people to reach out if they have relatives who served in the military but weren’t getting their flag every year, and the number has gradually increased to 634 veterans spread across the graveyard.

“We put out a call to arms,” Willox said. “I put flyers up all over town asking people ‘If you have a veteran, call me.’ I still got calls last night from people. Every year we add more. One in particular was buried here in the 90’s and not getting a flag, so my friend identified him as her dad and we went and put him in the database.”

Willox has an excel sheet where she has the names of all of the identified veterans and a rough estimate of which section of the cemetery they are buried in so when volunteers come to help, she gives them their own list, some flags made by the American Legion and they search alphabetically until they find the correct plot.

It takes the group two to three hours to find all of the veterans, but the end result is a sea of red, white and blue.

If you know a local veteran who is buried in the cemetery but hasn’t received a flag in the past, you can contact Willox at 307-351-0656.