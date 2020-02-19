It’s been a nice sight the past few weeks driving around Douglas. Looking Southwest toward the Laramie Range, the mountains have remained relatively covered with pretty, fresh powder. The snow definitely makes the mountains seem a little more majestic than the typical thawed-out view you get of the nearby low elevation peaks.

The fact of the matter is this: Converse County has seen a true winter this year. Yes, we had a pretty long drought of measurable snow at one point between Thanksgiving and a couple weeks ago, but colder temperatures have kept a lot of snow that has fallen around longer than in previous years in yards across the city.

According to Wyoming National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hydrologist Jim Fahey, who just released his February Water Supply Outlook for the state, areas around Douglas and Glenrock are looking pretty good for snowpack, which will translate to water coming out of the mountains this spring.

That is both good news (for ranchers and farmers and even those watering their lawns this summer) and potentially bad news if the snowpack melts quickly and the streams flowing out of those mountains flood. Flooding could impact the LaPrele Irrigation dam and Ayres Natural Bridge Park on LaPrele Creek and lower elevations near Glenrock on Boxelder Creek, among others.

The Lower North Platte basin, which runs west of Casper all the way east of Douglas to the state line, is currently at 147 percent of normal for the 1981-2010 median. At this time last year, the basin was at 135 percent.

Fahey said the basin is in good shape due to the wet start to the winter season going all the way back to October. October and November brought a handful of storm systems through the area before a blizzard dumped a sizeable amount of deep snow around Thanksgiving weekend.

“Most of December and January was pretty dry, but cold,” Fahey said. “We had very little January thaw – maybe one day.”

Typically during this time frame in the winter, Douglas will see a fair amount of days where temperatures rise into the lower 40s and 50s, burning off a good amount of snow in the process. Fahey said this simply wasn’t the case in the heart of winter this year.

He said this trend looks to continue, at least in the short range forecast, as the coming weeks appear to also be dry and cold.

This will only aid in protecting the snowpack the Laramie Range currently holds.

The LaPrele SNOTEL site, sitting at 8,375 feet, displayed a snow depth of 42 inches on Monday of this week, with 9.5 inches of the snowpack consisting of snow water equivalent.

Reno Hill to the northwest, at 8,400 feet, has 56 inches of snow with 13.1 inches of snow water.

Windy Peak, near Esterbrook, has 32 inches of snow depth and 7.7 inches of snow water as of Monday.

“We’re above average, but not well above average,” Fahey said.

Compared to the rest of the state, the Lower North Platte Basin is within the top three basins in the state. The second and third highest basins in terms of snow water equivalent come in the Powder Basin to the north, and Bighorn Basin to the northwest, both of which are at 131 percent of normal.

Every basin, except Sweetwater, has more snow water this year than last year at this time.

In addition, reservoirs are in ideal shape. South of Casper, Alcova Reservoir is 85 percent full, while Pathfinder is 82 percent full and Seminoe is 78 percent full. Glendo Reservoir is 65 percent full, while Guernsey Reservoir is at 38 percent.

Fahey said to not look too hard at both Glendo and Guernsey, as water from reservoirs in ideal shape will be pushing water down the North Platte River to them in the coming months.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, their February forecast indicates spring runoff will be above average. They say from April through July, runoff in the North Platte River Basin above Glendo Dam is expected to be 1,020,000-acre feet, which is 113 percent of the 30-year average.

Water storage in the North Platte Reservoir System as of Feb. 7 is at 140 percent of the 30-year average, the bureau stated.