March 26, 2020

The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland (MBRTB) has begun the orderly closure of developed recreation sites. This management action intends to protect public health and safety and align with state and local measures already in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Closures will be in effect until April 30, 2020 at which point, they will be reevaluated.

Temporary closure of these sites will discourage dispersed recreation use by reducing congregation at trailheads, facilities, and parking lots. The MBRTB will not be charging day-use fees, but will also not be providing public services, such as bathroom facilities, trash removal, and parking lot maintenance.

Impacted recreation sites:

Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District (Medicine Bow NF): Bottle Creek, Brush Creek, Ryan Park

Douglas Ranger District (Thunder Basin NG): Turner Reservoir toilet, Weston Hills

Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District (Routt NF): Dry Lake, Dumont/Muddy Pass, Fish Creek Falls, Quarry, Seedhouse

Laramie Ranger District (Medicine Bow NF): Albany, Chimney Park, Corner Mountain, Green Rock, Happy Jack, Tic’s toilet, Tie City

Parks Ranger District (Routt NF): Gould, Grizzly Creek, Routt Access

The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland takes the safety of our personnel, contractors, volunteers, and visitors seriously. COVID-19 poses unique and unprecedented risks to our workforce, visitors and the communities we live in and support.

The MBRTB will continue to coordinate its COVID-19 response in alignment with all federal, state and local guidance. Everyone is urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The most recent CDC guidelines are available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html. Additional information is also available at https://www.usda.gov/coronavirus.

Relevant MBRTB recreation information:

Broadly, Forest and Grassland visitors will find limited access for roads, trails, and recreation sites, which is typical on the MBRTB for this time of year.

Information about rental cabins has been updated on Recreation.gov.

All MBRTB campgrounds, visitor centers, as well as many trailheads and picnic areas are seasonally closed and will remain in that state indefinitely.

Many National Forest System roads are impassable due to seasonal closures, snow drifts, waterlogged roadbeds, down trees, or other debris. Wheeled motor vehicle users may not travel off designated roads and trails or through wet areas. Refer to Forest Service Motor Vehicle Use Maps for routes that are designated open to motor vehicle travel.

All offices on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland are conducting business and providing services virtually as well as continuing field patrols. Please visit us at https://fs.usda.gov/mbr and access our forest maps at https://www.fs.fed.us/ivm/. If you need immediate assistance or have any questions, please call the following Forest Service offices.

Important phone numbers:

Forest Supervisor’s Office, (307) 745-2300

Brush Creek-Hayden Ranger District, (307) 326-5258

Douglas Ranger District, (307) 358-4690

Hahns Peak-Bears Ears Ranger District, (970) 870-2299

Laramie Ranger District, (307) 745-2300

Parks Ranger District, (970) 723-2700

Yampa Ranger District, (970) 638-4516