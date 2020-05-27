Schools celebrate last day

Students all over Douglas had a chance to celebrate the last day of school in a new way this year and while it wasn’t in the traditional way, students, teachers and administrators had fun and made the most of an unusual situation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have been closed since mid-March, with students and teachers finishing the year out with a car parade outdoors, instead of parties in the classrooms.
“We made the best of the situation we’re in right now,” DIS/DUES Associate Principal Wes Gamble said. “But we’re having a great time seeing the kids for one last time this year.”
This year, the primary, intermediate and upper elementary schools held parades to celebrate the last day. Parents drove slowly through the drop-off lanes on both sides of DIS/DUES to wave to teachers and administrators. DPS students and parents drove a lap around the back high school parking lot.
Some kids had homemade signs taped to their parent’s vehicles thanking their favorite teacher while others stood up and waved through sunroofs. Some students crowded together in the beds of trucks to giddily wave at their teachers.
Students at DIS/DUES had a goal of reading one million minutes the last half of the school year, with a special treat if they completed the challenge.
Gamble and principal Brent Notman showed up to the parade with rainbow dyed hair as a reward to the students.
“They did it! They read a million minutes,” Gamble said. “Any challenge we give these students they always go for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.