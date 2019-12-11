Prepare yourselves for the upcoming construction season: the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is going to be busy in our neck of the woods making much-needed improvements and changes to WYO 59, and reconstructing Brownfield Road on a separate project.

WYDOT has awarded an $11 million contract for a road-widening and paving project on WYO 59 between Douglas and Gillette to construction company Croell Inc., of Sundance, officials announced last week.

The improvements will include a much-needed new turning lane at the intersection of WYO 59, US 20, South Riverbend Drive and the I-25 interchange, which will allow for a better flow of traffic at the intersection, said WYDOT Project Manager Jeff Goetz.

The project includes reworking the I-25 interchange ramps and intersection with WYO 59 and W. Yellowstone Highway on the west side of Douglas, he said.

“What we’re doing is to improve WYO 59 as it goes around Douglas and north of it. The project will run from milepost 0 – which is essentially the intersection of the I-25 ramps and is also technically U.S. 20 – Center Street and WYO 59 and run north to milepost 8.75, which is right at Antelope Creek, just past Converse County Road 42,” he said.

This will include a right turn island off of the interstate for eastbound traffic onto southbound WYO 94; a dedicated left turn lane onto northbound WYO 59 and a thru-lane to Center Street. For those going to I-25 from that intersection there will be two lanes. Now, there’s only one.

The improved traffic pattern should prevent vehicles from backing up at the light as they do now.

“We’ll be softening the turns in all directions – meaning we’ll increase the amount of room vehicles have to make right turns from any direction. This should make it easier for semis to negotiate that intersection,” Goetz said.

There will also be curbs and gutters at the intersection, new signals, handicapped ramps and sidewalks.

“Essentially you’ll see it controlled better, more room for vehicles at the lights and more room for them to negotiate through the intersection,” he said.

There will be some new pavement and work on WYO 94 south of the intersection, roughly to the Monroe Street area. New curb and gutter work and new ADA ramps will be installed at that location, too.

“Then as we go north from there on WYO 59, pavement overlay (will be done) until the railroad bridge. On the north side of the railroad bridge, we’ll widen the highway and install a center turn lane continuing northbound to the north end of the project, (with) pavement overlay there as well,” he said.

At the intersection with 4th Street, WYDOT will lengthen a right turn lane for northbound traffic on WYO 59 onto 4th Street.

“We’ll also lengthen the merge/acceleration lane from 4th Street onto northbound WYO 59. Similar right turn lanes will be added at Jarmon Trail, Bill Hall Road and Combs Road,” he said.

The 2020 construction season in Douglas is looking pretty full, and drivers will need to be diligent to traffic pattern changes and cautious navigating new construction routes.

“If you live in Douglas, it’s pretty clear it will impact everyone citywide. We won’t get any sort of schedule until we have what’s called a pre-construction meeting sometime later – it hasn’t been scheduled yet. Typically we have an end date on projects and let the contractor decide when to start. Depending on weather, they usually like to start around April 1 or so,” he explained.

The project is slated to be completed by Oct. 31, 2021.

Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox said the associated construction work will be inconvenient, but doable.

“It’s always hard, no doubt. We’ll get through it.”

“WYDOT, the city and county recognize and are aware of the increased traffic volumes. We’re glad WYDOT will be doing these improvements to better the traffic flow,” he said.

Next up will be much-needed improvements to Brownfield Road, he continued.

WYDOT Resident Engineer Mark Nelson and District Construction Engineer Mark Ayen met with Converse County commissioners Dec. 4 to go over the dynamics of the $3 million Brownfield Road renovation project coming up in late spring or early summer. It is expected to be completed in one construction season.

The project will be funded through a combination of monies – about $2 million from Federal Urban System funds, with the county picking up the remaining $1 million tab. These numbers are estimates, Willox said, and subject to change once design features are finalized.

“We identified it several years ago. There’s a limited amount of funds available every year, so we had to build it up to do anything with it. We identified Brownfield Road through the committee made up of county, city and at-large appointees; they’re a local group who decides where the money will go. We agreed that Brownfield is the project that the money will be used for,” Willox said.

The way it works, he said, is local government pays a portion of it and Urban Systems pays a portion of it, with the overall project overseen by WYDOT’s engineers, including the design work and bid letting.

Construction will take place on Brownfield Road from Richards Street to Robin Lane (the east-west road), and Robin Lane to LaBonte Road. Sidewalks and curbs will be added on the east side of Brownfield Road, he explained.

While commissioners and WYDOT engineers continue to go over plans for the designs, they should be coming to a consensus shortly, possibly as soon as sometime this week.

“We’ve known about the project for about two years. We’ll finalize the design, then we’ll do a final review next week with all of the WYDOT engineers and consultants, commissioners, road and bridge and the city – they’re all involved in the discussions,” he said.

The Douglas Area Federal Urban System committee acts as an advisory group to local city and county governments by evaluating the transportation needs of the urban areas and compiling and prioritizing a list of potential improvement projects constrained by available federal and local matching funds.

“The commissioners recognize the increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic on Brownfield Road and know that we need to make these renovations and changes to improve the conditions for the people who live there,” Willox said.

Once the design is buttoned-up, Willox said the county and WYDOT officials will hold a public meeting to educate and inform residents of what’s going to take place on Brownfield, and when.

As far as the construction projects creating more jobs in Douglas remains to be seen, officials said.

Most, if any, additional jobs would be listed through the contractors who will be performing the work, Goetz said.

Commissioners also discussed work to be done this summer on the Highland Loop access off of WYO 59 with WYDOT engineers. They approved a cooperative agreement between WYDOT and Converse County for that work, at no cost to the county.