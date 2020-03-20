To limit the spread of COVID-19, City of Douglas facilities will be operating under new restrictions.
The city will continue to conduct business, but facilities will be CLOSED to the public starting TODAY, Friday, March 20, 2020.
Please call the main city line at (307) 358-3462 for general questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.