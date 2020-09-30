CASPER — The University of Wyoming will be allowed to have 7,000 fans in attendance at the Cowboys’ first home football game this fall. The school on Tuesday announced the attendance number, which is roughly 24% of full capacity at War Memorial Stadium. The stadium seats 29,181 fans.

The attendance number is based on current COVID-19 data and could be altered if the data changes before the start of the season, the school said in a release. The Mountain West has yet to release a revised schedule for each team following the conference’s announcement last week that it will resume football with an eight-game, conference-only schedule beginning the week of Oct. 24.

But with attendance being limited at each of UW’s four home games, the school is only selling tickets on a single-game basis this fall.

Tickets will be made available to some season-ticket holders — who will have first priority when purchasing their tickets — players’ families and 1,000 students, UW athletic director Tom Burman said.

Depending on when the Mountain West releases a schedule and when UW’s first home game is, the earliest date tickets will go on sale is Oct. 7, the school said.

The university will email season-ticket holders and students with details regarding ticket access.

Season-ticket holders will be limited to four tickets per customer.

Because seating inside the stadium will be spaced in order to follow social-distancing guidelines, it’s unlikely season-ticket holders will be able to purchase their normal seats, though they will be able to access an online seating map to pick their seats from pre-spaced locations.

Any season-ticket holders who donated their original season ticket purchases to the university or chose to apply their purchase as a credit will be sent an email with instructions on how they can choose to apply those funds for upcoming games, the school said.

UW worked with the Wyoming Department of Health to come up with the limited attendance number amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state has implemented pubic health orders, which have been extended until at least mid-October.

One of those orders limits outdoor gatherings at venues to a maximum of 1,000 people, but Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti told the Star-Tribune an exception is being made to allow more fans inside War Memorial Stadium should the health orders extend into the season.

“We want to thank the Wyoming Department of Health for all their efforts in working with us to allow fans at our football games this fall,” Burman said in a statement. “Mike Ceballos, Dr. Alexia Harrist and Stephanie Pyle . . . have been great for us to work with in the lead up to this announcement. We all want a safe environment at our games while still allowing for as many fans as is deemed safe.”