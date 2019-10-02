The Converse County Sheriff Office lost a deputy in the line of duty July 2011, and the community has continued keeping his name alive ever since through fund raising and events.

Deputy Bryan Gross lost his life while saving a young girl on the North Platte River that summer. Soon after, the Bryan Gross Memorial Fund was established to ensure that his legacy and sacrifice would never be forgotten.

One of the fundraisers that the memorial fund puts on is a rifle raffle, and the most recent one was highly successful.

“I was pleased and excited to receive a donation check from Ron and Keri McNare for our K9 program,” Sheriff Clint Becker said. “The amount received was $5,020, and we thank all of the members of our community who purchased (raffle) tickets.”

The donated funds will be put in the CCSO K9 program account to assist with expenses for our current K9, Trigger, according to Becker.

The K-9 unit has been successful in recovering and seizing different amounts of drugs, which can lead to the arrest and apprehension of individuals.

“We estimate that a minimum of 125 arrests or seizures, per year, of illegal drugs are done using our current K9, Trigger, alone,” Becker said. “Trigger is also used in assisting probation and parole, our schools and other agencies.”

Recently the Wyoming Highway Patrol seized 241 pounds of raw marijuana, 496 grams of wax THC, 344 packages of THC gummies, as well as 2,450 THC vape cartridges. Those drugs were confiscated on I-25, just outside Douglas, according to Becker.

“Unfortunately, these types of drugs often find their way into the hands of our juveniles, causing unexplained medical issues, long-term negative effects and poor choices,” Becker said.

The memorial funds are distributed throughout Wyoming through the Wyoming Community Foundation. The donations to this fund were set up to provide assistance to K9 programs and assist in education for those related to law enforcement.

“On Sept. 10, the Bryan Gross Memorial Fund presented a check for $5,000 to the Powell Police Department to assist with the purchase of a new K9, as they lost their previous K9 to health issues,” Becker said.

If you would like to contribute to the fund, contact Ron or Keri McNare at (307) 351-4367.