Beginning Tuesday, March 24, the Douglas School District Nutrition Services Department will provide free “Grab-n-Go” breakfast and lunch for any student that is enrolled in the school district.

“We recognize that our students and parents come to rely on our Nutrition Services Department to provide their child the very best in nutritional meals,” Nutritional Director Monty Gilbreath said in a release. “To meet the needs of our students during the COVID-19 school closure we (CCSD#1) will be offering the breakfast/lunch combo bags.”

Parents of students are encouraged to preorder the meals by signing up online at https://forms.gle/YsNzQFudgW9povww8 and can be accessed on the CCSD#1 website at converse1schools.org.

No student will be turned away even if a meal hasn’t been ordered, there may be a longer wait to be assisted that day, according to Gilbreath.

Pickup site will be at Douglas Primary School at the loop in front of the gym, Douglas Upper Elementary School at the bus loop on the west side of the building and Douglas Middle School on the east side by the tennis courts and gym doors.

Pickup times for the meals will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For homebound students a delivery service will be offered through the school’s transportation department. Families will need to pre-order 24 hours in advance and check the option for delivery to your door.

“Employees delivering will drop off the meals, ring or knock on the door and leave,” Gilbreath said. “This will minimize exposure.”

If families do not have access to a computer, please call the Douglas School District Transportation Department at 307-358-4543 and speak with Kathleen.