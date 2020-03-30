Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health have extended the school closure date, according to a press release released March 30.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) will extend the suspension of spring sports until Monday April 20. So that everyone will be on an equal playing field there will continue to be no practices during the suspension, officials said.
"Due to the continuing influence of COVID-19 we are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports. We will continue to be guided by the Government of Wyoming, including the Wyoming Department of Health and the State Department of Education," WHSAA officials reported.
The WHSAA Board of Directors will reconvene to have further discussions on this matter as well as requesting input from member schools.
Updates will be posted on the WHSAA website and social media pages.
Please follow the guidelines that have been established by the CDC and the Wyoming Department of Health.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
