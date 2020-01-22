The doors of the Converse County Joint Justice Center have been open for about two years, but Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox indicated that with any luck, construction of Phase II of the JJC will begin sometime during spring 2021.

The project is estimated to cost in the ballpark of $20 million, according to officials. Phase II will encompass nearly 45,000 square feet attached to the jail, central dispatch center, sheriff’s offices and Douglas Police Department on the east end of E. Richards Street.

County commissioners met with Construction Manager Hal Hutchinson and GSG Architecture’s Tim Schenk Tuesday for an update on JJC Phase II plan.

Commissioners Tony Lehner, Mike Colling, Rick Grant and Willox agreed to approve design services with GSG Architecture for the next step in this justice center campus.

“We’re still evaluating the timeline. Construction may start by spring of next year. There’s a lot we’re still working on. We’ve approved the design work for Phase II to be done, that’s where we’re at,” Willox said.

Phase II, once completed, will house municipal, circuit and district courts and all support staff, in addition to courtrooms and the county attorney’s office, he said. With phase II, which had been considered along with design work on phase I, the justice center will be completed.

Hutchinson and Schenk presented commissioners with a tentative timeline for this stage of the project’s development: A schematic design is scheduled to be completed in February; design development is scheduled through April; and contractual documents may be ready sometime between May and July.

The project may go out to bid either late this year or in the beginning of 2021, “although we will know more as we go along,” Willox said.

The current JJC is also home to an indoor pistol range and shared recreation and multipurpose spaces.