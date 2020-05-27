Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 27

Albany: 21

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 17

Carbon: 9

Converse: 14

Crook: 5

Fremont: 225

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 8

Johnson: 14

Laramie: 122

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 58

Niobrara: 1

Park: 2

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 17

Teton: 69

Uinta: 9

Washakie: 28

Weston: 1

Total 653

-----

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 26

Albany: 2

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 7

Converse: 10

Crook: 5

Fremont: 30

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 63

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 14

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 8

Teton: 31

Uinta: 3

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 212

*Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

-----

Coronavirus recoveries by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 26

Albany: 9

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 25

Carbon: 5

Converse: 24

Crook: 5

Fremont: 142

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 16

Laramie: 165

Lincoln: 13

Natrona: 47

Niobrara: 2

Park: 1

Platte 0

Sheridan: 16

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 24

Teton: 97

Uinta: 9

Washakie: 10

Weston: 0

Total: 624