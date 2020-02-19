Get out your swim suits and brave the winter cold while supporting Wyoming Special Olympics with the Jackalope Jump this Friday, Feb. 21, at the Douglas High School.
The concept is simple: participants raise a minimum of $50 per team member or $100 per individual and take a dip into a frozen Wyoming pool.
Too afraid to jump? You can also purchase a "Too Chicken to Jump" shirt at the event for $25 and still support the Special Olympics athletes.
The Douglas Jackalope Jump will be this Friday with registration starting at 12:30 p.m. and jumps starting at 1:30 p.m.
For more information visit the website at www.specialolympicswy.org
