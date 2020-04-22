Converse County Public Health, coordinating with Converse County Management received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 today, April 22.
This is the tenth positive case of COVID-19 in Converse County.
The individual is a woman in her 50s who lives in Douglas. She is recuperating at home, according to health officials. A contact investigation is still pending.
Statewide, the COVID-19 case count at at 322.
For more information, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
