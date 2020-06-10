Updated public health orders which take effect June 15 will continue to ease restrictions on public gatherings in Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon announced today.

The updated orders allow indoor gatherings of up to 250 people with restrictions, permit parades to occur (with appropriate social distancing), and allow K-12 schools, community colleges, the university, and other educational institutions to reopen facilities and resume in-person instruction for all students.

The new orders are in effect through June 30 and allow gatherings up to 50 persons in a confined space to occur without restrictions, and permit indoor events of up to 250 persons with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place. Faith-based gatherings such as church services and funeral homes are exempted from the new orders and allowed to operate without restrictions, with appropriate social distancing encouraged.

“Wyoming has made outstanding progress to date,” Gordon said. “Folks need to remember that it is important to remain vigilant, but because we have been so successful, I am confident we can continue lifting the very few remaining public health restrictions.”

Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to reflect the improvement in the statewide metrics used to ease restrictions. The number of new cases has changed from “concerning” to “stabilizing” and the percent of all tests that are positive is now rated as “improving."

Updates to Public Health Order No. 1 allow childcare facilities to resume normal operations without restrictions on class sizes, and expands the permitted size of group fitness classes to 50 participants. Public Health Order No. 3 no longer requires personal care services to operate by appointment only.

K-12 schools, colleges, the University of Wyoming and trade schools may resume in-person instruction for all students in groups of up to 50 persons with spacing guidelines. Gov. Gordon has continued to urge educational institutions to prepare fully developed reopening plans for the fall that incorporate public safety precautions and ensure smooth transitions to remote learning should new outbreaks occur.

As of June 10 Wyoming has recorded 768 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 212 probable cases and 18 deaths.

The COVID-19 dashboard and updated Wyoming Department of Public Health Orders can be found on Wyoming’s COVID-19 website at https://covid19.wyo.gov/governors-orders.