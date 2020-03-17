City of Douglas Community Development Director Clara Chaffin reported today (March 17) she’s presently working on the city’s website to share more information about COVID-19 directly with the community.

Informational pieces on the new coronavirus are posted on the city’s homepage. Chaffin said the city also has a page directly dedicated to the virus.

“After yesterday’s meetings, the city has moved into an effort to reduce contact with the public. We have provided information directly from our homepage to help people learn about ways to interact with us without coming in person. A large number of our citizens like to come to City Hall to pay their utility bill in person. As much as we love interacting with our community, we are requesting that people make use of the drop boxes inside the main entrance to City Hall and on the north side of our property. We hope they will be able to come see us in person soon and we will miss seeing them every month, but we know these efforts will help us all stay healthy,” Chaffin said.

The City of Douglas encourages members of the community to utilize the information and resources on the following pages as well as follow all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines:

•City of Douglas’ Facebook page: facebook.com/cityofdouglaswy

•City of Douglas’ COVID-19 web page: cityofdouglas.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=225

•City of Douglas’ website: cityofdouglas.org

•CDC Guidelines for staying well: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html

“I want to thank each of you for what you are doing for our community! Together, we will get through this and be a stronger community for it,” she said.