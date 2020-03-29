March 28th, 2020

After consultation and concurrence with county and municipal leaders, the Converse County Health Officer (CHO) and Converse County Public Health implemented new requirements and conditions for exemptions allowed by the three statewide public health orders.

Effective immediately, only those businesses who have no way of operating under the conditions of the statewide orders may apply for an exemption. The business must demonstrate specific and approved protection and cleaning measures in order to be considered for an exemption.

In general, if the business can continue to operate under the statewide orders, even in a limited capacity, an exemption will not be granted.

Businesses that were already granted an exemption and meet these new criteria may continue under their previously granted exemption. Those businesses that do not meet the new criteria will have their exemption expire at 12 a.m. (midnight) Saturday, March 28, 2020.

The ever changing knowledge of how this virus spreads and local conditions has led to this change.

The exemption process and specific exemptions are under continuing review and are subject to revision or revocation at any time as circumstances dictate.

