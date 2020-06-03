Todd Byerly will be moving from Riverton to Douglas soon to take over as the city’s newest police chief.
His hiring was ratified by the Douglas City Council May 26.
Current Chief Ron Casalenda will continue working for the city until mid-July, rather than leaving the end of June as initially planned.
Byerly began his career in law enforcement in 1996 in Iowa, where he was a patrol officer. Afterwards, he served as a the chief of police in a small town.
He joined the Riverton Police Department in January 2005, where he was promoted to his current position as administrative division captain in 2014, according to Riverton officials.
According to Byerly, he has 15 years of administration experience in law enforcement and, when he heard about a chief of police position opening in Douglas, he visited with the police department and went on a ride along with them to gauge his interest in applying.
“I was pretty well committed to the position after interacting with the police officers and the people,” he said.
Byerly will be sworn in during a city council meeting June 22. He will begin his duties immediately afterwards.
