Three contractors say they are concerned about a deal the City of Douglas made in September with Douglas Holdings LLC’s Art Paterson to accept a donation of 19 acres – 90 lots in the Meadow Acres and Meadow Acres No. 2 subdivisions – and to finish Pearson Street to connect with W. Richards.

The land is valued at $569,154, according to the contract between the city and Paterson. But, it’s not the acceptance of the land itself that is bothering them, the businessmen said; instead, they are concerned the city will spend more to develop streets and infrastructure than they could recoup when their lots in the subdivision are developed . . . if it ever is.

Basically, Douglas Holdings gave the city the 19 acres in exchange for putting in Pearson Street and infrastructure before October 2021. City Administrator Jonathan Teichert said the city also would like to build Windriver Drive at the same time as Pearson if possible, but that would require putting in water and sewer lines, while Pearson will just be the street.

The donation allows the city to connect South Windriver and South Pearson to West Richards, making easier access from the Douglas Intermediate/Upper Elementary area to Douglas Middle School. A temporary access several years ago along Pearson became a popular route, with heavy criticism voiced when it was torn out by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Ron McNare and Kurt Wulff, owners of K & R Construction, and Jason Marcus, owner of Meadowlark Trails, said they are unsettled about the contract because they contend the city has not fully researched the cost of building the streets. They estimated the cost at nearly $4.5 million for both roads.

They argue the city won’t be able to recoup the costs through the sale of the 90 lots.

“Connecting the roads to West Richards is a good thing. That’s not the issue. The issue is the city didn’t do any due diligence on what it’s going to cost to put in infrastructure in Windriver or Pearson,” McNare said.

The city doesn’t want to be in the development business, Teichert explained. What the city could do – from developing the lots to selling the entire property – has yet to be decided; the priority is to build the roads.

“They (the three contractors) could have this property when this goes out for bid. They’ve indicated they are not interested in doing that. Anyone can bid on the development. The city has no desire to become property developers. Right now, we have our city engineer looking at Wind River and Pearson, to determine the estimates of what we think it’s going to cost (for the streets).”

A stipulation in the contract requires the city to extend the roadway and infrastructure on Pearson Road. It does not address Windriver. Comparing the costs on Pearson and Windriver is not apples to apples, Teichert said.

There’s no way for the city to know exactly what each street project is going to cost until their engineers have studied them and they’ve awarded a bid.

City Public Works Director John Harbarger told council Oct. 14 that he’d had one estimate come in at $1.2 million for South Windriver Drive.

“I believe we budgeted about $750,000 for Windriver. We may have been a little off in that amount, but we’ll know more once the engineer is done taking a look at it,” he said.

Completing South Windriver is the city’s first priority, Teichert said. City Councilman John Bartling, who is the Douglas School District Transportation director, indicated that would become a bus route between the schools.

Teichert said there’s already a sewer line in Pearson. The city has a development agreement with another entity, Ashby Construction, who has agreed to do the water line.

Teichert suggested there may be a cost savings if both projects are done together.

Teichert would like to have the two projects put out for bid in December, but it might be as late as the end of January.

McNare and Marcus said they are also concerned that the lots Douglas Holdings is retaining on the river side of Pearson have gone up in value with the deal. McNare said anything his company has ever done, they’ve had to pay 100%.

When the city worked on Brownfield Road, McNare said they had to bring a water line all the way from Robin Lane.

“When the city worked on Brownfield Road, we had to bring a water line all the way from Robin Lane ourselves. We had several hundred feet we had to bring to even get to the West Plains Subdivision. They haven’t paid for anything we’ve done,” he said.