The number of reported coronavirus cases in Wyoming surged to 187 on Saturday morning, an increase of 21 cases overnight.

Eight counties showed a rise in reported cases, with Fremont County — one of the cases hardest hit by the virus — increasing by nine.

As of Saturday morning, Laramie County remained the hardest hit in Wyoming with 42 cases. Teton County and Fremont counties both reported 36; Natrona had 23; Sheridan had 11; Johnson had eight; Campbell had seven; Carbon, Sweetwater and Albany counties reported four each; Converse showed three; Washakie, Goshen and Uinta counties had two each. Finally, Lincoln, Sublette, Park counties had just one case each.

The remaining counties — Crook, Weston, Niobrara, Platte, Hot Springs and Big Horn — have reported no coronavirus cases.

The Wyoming Department of Health also reports that 49 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. A case is defined as recovered when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday ordered all out-of-state visitors to Wyoming to self-quarantine for 14 days and extended until the end of April the orders closing schools and some businesses in the state.

Gordon said during a news conference that officials expect the coronavirus outbreak to peak in Wyoming in May.

“What we’re looking at is our peak coming sometime in early May and our behaviors, we will look at on a regular basis, but we’re hoping that by sometime in May, we can look at the metrics … and have good news for the people of Wyoming,” he said.

Gordon, in a Friday news release, said any person visiting Wyoming for non-work purposes is to self-quarantine for 14 days or until the end of his stay.

Gordon said the directive is designed to discourage people from visiting Wyoming until the COVID-19 outbreak is over.

“We know that travel from another state or country is a source of COVID-19 infections in Wyoming,” he said. “Visitors from neighboring states have strained the resources of many Wyoming communities, so we are asking them to do the right thing to protect the health of our citizens and the resources of our rural health care facilities.”

The state issued three orders in March designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

One closed schools and businesses likely to draw more than 10 people, such as theaters and bars; one closed businesses that provide personal services, such as hair salons and tattoo parlors; and the third prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Gordon said he and Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer, decided to extend the orders until April 30 in the face of continued growth in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

“We are seeing community transmission of COVID-19 occur around the state and we will continue to see more confirmed cases in the weeks to come,” he said. “This action will help lower the rate of transmission and protect both our health care system and the health care workers we all rely on.”

During his news conference, Gordon maintained the statewide orders are as effective in limiting the movements of the state residents as “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” orders issued in other states.

Gordon said the orders in place in other states often contain many exemptions, making them essentially the same as Wyoming’s orders.

“One of our Wyoming values is to talk less and say more,” he said. “Our Wyoming orders talk less and say more.”

Meanwhile, state Department of Health officials announced that after completing more than 1,800 tests of samples from from people suspected of being infected with coronavirus, the state’s Public Health Laboratory will limit the samples it tests.

Harrist announced Thursday the laboratory would only test samples from high-priority patients, health care workers and first responders.

Harrist said the move is designed to preserve the supply of testing materials available to the lab.

“It’s been clear for some time that materials needed for sample collection and testing are in very short supply in Wyoming and across the nation,” she said. “We’ve done well so far at our lab, but our concern about supplies of certain materials we need for testing has grown.”

Harrist said for the time being, testing would be limited to samples from the following: Health care workers and first responders; hospitalized patients; patients or staff in facilities such as nursing homes; people over 65 with underlying health conditions and the people who have close contact with them; and pregnant women.

Harrist recommended that samples from other patients be sent to private commercial laboratories.