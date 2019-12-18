So far, it’s good news.

The Douglas City Council and the Douglas Boys & Girls Club are in talks to determine the best way the city – or even the county – can help the non-profit finish their $5.2 million capital construction project for a new club for our community’s youth.

The club has raised $2.1 million on their own for the project, officials said, but help is certainly welcome.

Council members met with B&GC representatives during a workshop Dec. 12. While no formal decisions were voted upon in the work session, progress was made as the entities discussed ways to help fund the club’s multi-million dollar facility.

One way to help would be if the city were to own the B&G Club’s new facility, which is under construction off of Yellowstone HWY.

The B&G Club is asking the city for a donation to their capital construction project, however, it comes down to particulars within state statutes and the complications of public-private partnerships, City Administrator Jonathan Teichert said.

If the city decides they want to take over ownership of the building it would allow them to possibly make a donation to the building fund without any conflicts of interest.

As of press time, Teichert said he can’t say yet what the council will decide for funding, as no decision has been made.

“The council has asked to place (it) on the Jan. 13 council agenda, which is when they will decide on the funding request,” he said.

He said Converse County commissioners have basically challenged the city to match the county’s recent allocation to the B&G Club of $500,000 for this fiscal year and an additional $500,000 for the next, for a total of $1 million.

“However, the initial ask amount of $1.7 million was for one-third of the total construction cost, which is more than the county approved. I don’t know what council will decide,” he said in regards to just how much of a donation the city council will allocate.

While council members Karl Hertz, John Bartling, Kim Pexton, Monty Gilbreath and Mayor Rene Kemper are amenable to helping the club reach their goals and provide for the youth in the community, allocating funding is a decision council can’t make during a work session.

What they can do is brainstorm ideas and find a workable scenario that suits all involved parties.

“They did give indication that they were open to the funding request. It will be placed on the Jan. 13 council meeting agenda for consideration,” Teichert responded.

This is council’s first meeting with the B&G Club where ownership of the club’s new building was discussed.

Councilman Gilbreath has met with the youth club acting as council liaison on several prior occasions and had discussed the idea of either the county or city owning the facility.

Ownership of the club was the idea which garnered the most agreement.

“Per the city’s legal opinion, either the county or city would have to own the facility prior to public monies being used for construction. State statute allows cities to contract for human services, which we do in our aid-to-other agreements. Constructing a building and the attendant infrastructure would not fall under the provision of human services,” Teichert said.

“For instance, the Wyoming Business Council will not grant money to private businesses or entities for capital construction projects, but will to local government applicants who will own those improvements. The same statute applies to the city working with the Boys & Girls Club,” Teichert explained.

Put simply, the city could fund construction if they own the facility and then enter into long term lease with the club.

Teichert said he believes a similar arrangement is already in place between the City of Casper and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming, and the YMCA facility in Casper.

“The club is trying to raise the remaining $3 million in construction costs, so this would certainly help fill that funding gap,” he said.

Douglas Boys & Girls Club Chief Executive Officer Michele Carter said she thinks a partnership between the club, county and/or city is a great way to show community partnership.

“It shows community involvement. The new building is beautiful. It will have a huge impact on our youth and will be great for the entire community to be a part of something that (will) impact Douglas’ youth,” she said.

It’s in the club’s best interests to pursue this type of an agreement, officials said.

“If the city decides they want to own the club’s building and donates to the B&G Club’s capital project, it’s a good deal for the club. Between the donations from the county and a possible donation from the city, we’d be about 92% funded if the city donates the original ask of $1.7 million. That is a huge benefit. Without that, we have the possibility of going into a line of credit with a bank which would affect our operations budget, which would affect our youth programs. We don’t want any negative impact to the kids. If we can get the building funded going into this year, then it won’t affect our operations budget or our work with the community’s kids,” she said.

Carter said if the county or city were to own their building, an MOU would have to be created. Discussions of maintenance and other items would be determined.

“As to daily operations, we would remain in control of that. We’d keep our non-profit status. It doesn’t change anything for us, as to the ownership of the building. Our concern is the kids and continuing to provide them with the best possible programs,” she said.

City council members also met with representatives of the Douglas Youth Hockey Association during the work session, to discuss possible future ownership of DYHA’s proposed new ice rink.

Before talks can go any further, DYHA has agreed to get a market feasibility study done to determine the need and stainability of the new facility.

“This should be done prior to the design phase. I understood that DYHA wanted a commitment from the city to fund the design (RFP) if they in turn fund the feasibility study,” Teichert said.