LARAMIE – Overnight camping will once again be permitted beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 22 at Grayrocks Reservoir and Wheatland No. 1 Public Access Areas, and at Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department closed these areas to camping on April 3 to comply with Wyoming and Platte County health orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Camping is open to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis and is open for Wyoming residents and nonresidents.
Campers are urged to practice social distancing while camping and recreating and to follow all rules and regulations specific to these properties.
Rules and regulations can be found posted in visible locations on these properties and on the Game and Fish webpage at wgfd.wyo.gov.
