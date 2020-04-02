The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) unemployment insurance division announced today a change in its unemployment insurance claims filing process in order to better serve citizens seeking benefits.
“Unemployment claims in Wyoming have quadrupled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid increase in claims requires us to adjust our processes to meet demand,” said Robin Sessions Cooley, director for DWS.
The change in the filing process will go into effect immediately, and persons wishing to file a claim for new or continued benefits should do so based on the guidelines listed below:
If your last name begins with A-M: please file your claim on Monday, Wednesday or before noon on Friday
If your last name begins with N-Z: please file your claim on Tuesday, Thursday or after noon on Friday.
Claimants needing a password or PIN reset in order to file for benefits should send an email to: dwscspui.benefits@wyo.gov. When requesting a PIN/password reset, claimants should include their name, the last four digits of their social security number, and their phone number.
For more information on unemployment insurance benefits, please visit: http://wyomingworkforce.org/workers/ui/
