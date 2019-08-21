Riverside Park was full of shade which helped cool down guests at the annual ceremony to honor Wyoming’s best in agriculture last week.

Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame Inductees Dick Hiser of Saratoga and Jim Wilson of Thermopolis were on hand to accept their honors.

“This is one of the proudest days of my life,” Hiser said during his acceptance speech.

Hiser and Wilson are life-long Wyoming residents who grew up in the farming and ranching world. Their work in the agriculture community helped grow and lead others in the ag community throughout the state.

The awards were presented by U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi.

“Participating and attending the state fair each year is always a highlight,” Barrasso said.

Friends and family members of the two inductees were also there to celebrate the lifetime achievement. Both Barrasso and Enzi read proclomations which included history of the two ranches and other achievements earned.