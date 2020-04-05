This map shows the county-by-county cases of coronavirus in Wyoming, updated as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 5.
The total number of reported coronavirus cases statewide now 197, an increase of 10 since Saturday.
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: April 5, 2020 @ 4:41 pm
