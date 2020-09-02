7 newcomers, 1 incumbent file for the 5 open CCS#1 trustee slots

Only one incumbent – Tom Holt – has filed for re-election as a trustee on the Douglas School Board, meaning at least four new faces will be seen at the table in December.

Newcomers John “J.C.” Forgey, Staci Hill, Amy Hughes, Terry Moss, Russell Neice and Justin Winney filed to be on the ballot at the Nov. 3 general election with Holt. The filing deadline for school board and other special districts was Aug. 24.

Jenn Rinn, Jay Butler, Brandon Gilbreath and Brad Reese currently hold four of the five open trustee seats, all of whose terms expire in early December.

“It was a difficult decision for me, but my children are getting older and I’m looking forward to spending more time with them and attending their activities,” Rinn said. “I have really enjoyed my time on the board and wish everyone luck.”

None of the others provided a comment as to why they were not seeking re-election.

In other election filings, three people – three incumbents and one newbie – will be on the ballot for the Converse County Senior Citizens Service District Board.

Current board members Kathleen Patceg and Ronald Yates are seeking re-election, along with former Converse County Clerk Lucile Taylor.

CCSCSD board member Joanne Desmarais is not seeking another term on the fairly new entity. The district oversees the property tax which voters approved nearly two years ago to help pay for aging services, including both Douglas and Glenrock senior centers and outreach operations.

The tax for that will be up again before voters at the November general election. If it is renewed this year, it will be reconsidered every four years during a general election.

Shelly Falkenburg and Susan Downs are seeking re-election to the Converse County Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Both are four-year terms.

Seeking re-election to the Sundance Meadows Water District Board are incumbents Chuck Mangus and Brad Sishc, whose current four-year terms will expire in December.

Two seats are up for election for the Glenrock Hospital District Board, with board members Kate Anfinson and John Mounlton each seeking another term. Also on the ballot will be newcomers DeAnna Bradshaw and Chuck Moore.

Glenrock residents have recently voiced their concerns of the hospital board, which oversees the Glenrock Health Clinic, and administrator Melanie Cielinski. A number of former employees, including providers, spoke out at last week’s board meeting, about a toxic and hostile work environment.