Douglas folk are invited to celebrate the Douglas School District's retirees!
What: CCSD#1 Retirees Celebration/Parade
Where: Douglas Motor Raceway (Similar to the graduation parade)
When: Friday May 22
Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Who: CCSD #1 Retirees
Please enter through the west entrance at the raceway and have a drive-by, then exit through the east entrance.
The town in invited to participate as the retirees are roasted (or is that toasted?) and celebrated for their years of dedicated service to the district, community and our children on the last day of school.
