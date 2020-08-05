One year out of the hospital, Alannah revels in life as she learns to adapt

Alannah Huntington grips her yellow Popsicle and tilts it into her mouth, splattering the fruity juice down her round, 2-year-old chin. Her mother LaRissa quickly wipes Alannah’s face so that the melted ice doesn’t get the tracheostomy tube on her little throat sticky.

As LaRissa kneels, warm drops of water gently sprinkle from the sky. Alannah grins as only a 2 year old experiencing life for the first time can. She thrusts her small hand into the air and flutters her baby carrot fingers in the sign language motion for rain.

Proudly, LaRissa grips Alannah like a mother bear and showers her with praises and love.

She may be non-verbal, LaRissa thinks out loud, but that doesn’t stop her daughter from being a normal toddler, excited at the little things like rain drops. That simple revelation says a lot about this family and how much they have suffered through just to have Alannah have that moment in the rain.

LaRissa smiles at the thought, jovial that her toddler had been home from the hospital for a year and could finally have a “birthday party.”

LaRissa and her husband, Seth Huntington, recently celebrated Alannah’s one year anniversary of returning home from the Children’s Hospital of Colorado with the help of Here to Help Wyoming and Chutes Restaurant. The two organizations served food at Washington Park and accepted donations for the family. They also held a silent auction with several items donated by local businesses. All the proceeds went to Alannah’s healthcare needs.

The Huntingtons first reached out to Here to Help Wyoming about six months ago.

“We had initially found out that Here to Help Wyoming helped with families in need and in our situation. We started trying to do fund raisers to cover her medical expenses,” LaRissa said.

They raised about $1,000 during those fund raisers.

LaRissa explained her family didn’t have insurance for the first six months of Alannah’s stay in the hospital, and they are still paying off those bills.

With the uncertain energy economy in Wyoming, LaRissa wasn’t sure if her family would be able to keep their insurance past January 2021, as her husband works in the energy field and their insurance is provided through his job.

LaRissa explained that she and her husband hope events like the feeding at Washington Park and future fund raisers will help raise money to hire a private nurse for Alannah – but that runs about $2,000 a month.

A long way home

Alannah was admitted to the hospital on her first birthday – Feb. 27, 2019. Her homecoming came in July 2019.

“She only weighed 12 pounds, so we knew something was really wrong, we just didn’t know what,” LaRissa said. “Wyoming doesn’t really have the resources for it so it took us a while to find a doctor to help us figure out what was going on.”

Alannah was diagnosed with a slew of conditions: atrial septal defect, ventricular septal defect, laryngomalacia, tracheomalacia, subglottic stenosis stage three, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Within a short time at the hospital, she had a reconstructive surgery on her airway.

“Two weeks later, it failed,” LaRissa lamented. “So after three and a half months of being in the children’s hospital they decided to put a tracheostomy in and feeding tube.

“We had to go through some serious training for all of that. She requires a nurse 24 hours a day.”

Alannah returned home a year ago, but caring for her health has been a full-time job ever since. LaRissa and Seth monitor Alannah closely so that she doesn’t pull her tracheostomy or feeding tube out. If she does, they have to take Alannah back to the Denver hospital. She has been life-flighted to Colorado five times since her homecoming.

Along with constant monitoring, Alannah’s care includes a list of daily duties: “Making sure her oxygen levels stay good, her heart rate is good. Making sure she doesn’t get a plug in her tracheostomy. Making sure that everything’s clean. That’s kind of a short list of everything,” LaRissa said.

They also have to stick to a strict regime of medicines.

When Alannah first came home, LaRissa was worried about how her other children, 4-year-old twins Gavin and Colton, would behave around their fragile baby sister.

“We were just nervous about how they’d interact and if they were going to try to pull anything out or not,” she said. “Thankfully, they’ve been absolutely amazing and very helpful and they’ve learned, and are learning more every day, (the) day-to-day stuff we have to do for her . . . like when her medicines are (given and her) tracheostomy care.”

While LaRissa and Seth hope Alannah can get her feeding tube removed soon, since she hasn’t needed to use it in about five months, the tracheostomy will likely be in for another few years.

“The bigger she gets, the bigger her airway will get, which will help her in the recovery process,” LaRissa said.

Despite Alannah’s health struggles, LaRissa describes her as a regular, cheery toddler.

“She’s doing really good. We’re working on beginning stages of potty training, and that’s really difficult with a child that can’t talk to you, (who) can’t tell you what’s going on.

“But we’ll get there.”

And they have made remarkable progress. LaRissa noted her 2 year old already knows about 30 different signs and is working on putting sentences together.

While LaRissa hoped the event at Washington Park would provide some financial relief for the family, it was more important to give Alannah a great day.

“We were in quarantine for her second birthday, so we didn’t get to do anything,” she said. “So today’s kind of her first and second birthday and her one year being home (party).

“There have been a lot of sleepless nights, but seeing ( Alannah) smile and celebrate makes it all worth it.”