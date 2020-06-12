After illegal closed meeting, county tourism board to hold emergency meeting

The Converse County tourism board met in closed session June 10 to finalize its proposed budget – only to have the entire meeting about spending taxpayer dollars and the subsequent vote on the budget tossed out the next day.

“That is as it should be for an illegal executive session,” Douglas Budget Publisher Matt Adelman charged.

“We had to make some tough choices with funding this year,” said tourism board Chairman Kim Pexton, who explained the appointed board members wanted to be free to discuss the budget openly among themselves when they voted to go into executive session. “We have always been very transparent. The board is very involved in the community and have done everything we can to help everyone we can.”

Douglas Budget Publisher Matt Adelman questioned the vote to go into executive session given the board’s supposed transparency, saying the move was anything but transparent.

“Among those not allowed to hear the supposedly public discussion of the budget were a Douglas Budget reporter and, for part of it, the Wyoming State Fair director,” he said, noting the state fair ad budget was among the main topics expected at the meeting. “Having any discussion of spending taxpayer dollars in private is illegal because it violates the Wyoming Open Meetings Law, which allows executive or closed sessions for very specific, narrowly defined things. Spending taxpayer dollars is definitely not one of those things.

“Spending public money, which the Converse County Tourism Promotion Board receives, must always be done in view full of the public. They did not do that in this case, even after the reporter, Mary Stewart, questioned the closed session twice and was told to leave the room.”

The Converse County Tourism Promotion Board budget will be revisited during an emergency meeting to be held at 5 p.m. Monday, June 15, in the Ruthe James Building on the state fairgrounds, the board announced Friday afternoon.

It is unclear why Pexton decided the June 10 meeting she chaired had violated the law and the resulting budget, along with the discussion, had to be done again in public. She indicated Thursday she received advise from County Attorney Quentin Richardson (who confirmed he told her “it would be a good idea”) and from County Commissioner Jim Willox.

Those conversations occurred some time after the reporter called her for an explanation of what state law exemption would allow for an executive session to talk about money.

“After advisement, the board will address the budget again,” Pexton responded in an email.

The now-rejected 2021 budget included major cuts to requested spending for some items, such as the 2020 and 2021 Wyoming State Fairs and local advertising, while keeping some high dollar items like national ad buys and a $20,000 line item for a national digital travel writers blog.

“Because discussion of those items, and why the cuts were made to some items but not others, occurred in secret, the public has no way of knowing why the decisions ended the way they did,” Adelman said. “This makes us question whether the decisions were based on situations such as already executed contracts or were politically or personally motivated, or if the tourism board members had any legitimate reasons for not funding an event.”

Under state law, the board is required to keep minutes of executive sessions which can be reviewed by a court should the situation land there, Adelman pointed out. (The Budget has since requested those minutes now that the meeting was declared void, but as of Friday afternoon had not received a response.)

The proposed budget initially indicated the tourism board, while predicting very limited lodging tax revenues for the year, was carrying forward about $500,000 in reserves from the current year. That money would have been available to spend beginning July 1, the start of their new fiscal year.

At one point, the board apparently had zero dollars budgeted for marketing the 2021 state fair, but WSF Fair Director Courtny Conkle requested $93,2600 prior to the meeting once she was assured the fair would occur as planned. Sometime during the closed discussion, the tourism board cut her request to $56,260.

“Among the biggest no-nos in an executive session is that no decisions and votes can be made. Those must be made in public, but deciding how to cut a budget line item is definitely a ‘decision’ that was made in secret in this case,” Adelman insisted.

The tourism board is funded through the 3% county-wide lodging tax imposed on hotel rooms and campgrounds. The tax goes before voters every four years for renewal.