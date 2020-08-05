With dry conditions, and county and federal fire restrictions in place, the Wyoming Game & Fish Department (WGFD) is banning open fires on all Game & Fish Commission-owned and administered lands within the Casper Region.
These lands include all WGFD Public Access Areas along the North Platte River from the Miracle Mile to Orin Junction Bridge. The fire restrictions also are in effect at the following Public Access Areas, including Dome Rock Reservoir, Deer Creek Canyon, Seminoe Reservoir - Medicine Bow Arm, Walker Jenkins Reservoir, LAK Reservoir, Sand Creek, Black Elk Pond, Badwater Ranch, Flying “A” Ranch Conservation Easement, and Morgan Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Area.
The following acts are prohibited on all Game & Fish Commission-owned and administered lands:
•Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill, or coal or wood burning stove;
•Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials;
•Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish lands;
•Fires within an established ring are also banned in Public Access Areas under this regulation.
For more information on the fire ban on WDGF lands, please contact the Casper regional office at 307-473-3400. For a complete listing of all WDGF administered lands refer to our website: wgfd.wyo.gov/public-access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.