Wyoming’s coronavirus case count skyrocketed to 70 on Friday as Health Department officials diagnosed 14 new cases in seven counties.

Among the new cases was Goshen County’s first.

The Health Department reported three new cases in Johnson and Fremont counties, two new cases in Laramie, Natrona and Teton counties and one new case in Goshen and Sheridan counties.

One case reported in Hot Springs County had been removed from the Health Department’s rolls. A new case was listed in Washakie County.

Friday’s tally means more than half of Wyoming’s counties have reported at last one coronavirus case.

Fremont and Laramie counties both have 17 cases. Teton County has 10, Natrona County has eight, Sheridan County has five, Johnson County has four, Carbon County has three and Albany, Campbell, Goshen, Park, Sweetwater and Washakie counties each have one.

An earlier analysis of cases by the Department of Health showed that a large majority of Wyoming’s coronavirus cases have not resulted in hospitalization.

An analysis of 55 of cases conducted by the Health Department showed that most, 38, did not result in hospitalization.

The analysis also showed that the highest number of virus cases, 19, was found among those age 60 to 69. The next highest incidence of the virus was found in those age 50 to 59, with 11 cases.

Only one case each had been detected among those age 18 and under or age 80 and over.

Most of the cases, 33, were found in women.

The cause for the highest number of cases, 23, was identified as contact with another person who had the virus. However, in 18 cases, no cause has been determined.

The state Health Department also announced on Thursday that 17 of the state’s coronavirus patients have recovered.

Information on where those recoveries occurred was not available from the Health Department, however, Albany County health officials reported that the one coronavirus patient identified in the county had already recovered from the illness after self-isolation.

In Sheridan County, health officials reported four of the people diagnosed with the illness have recovered.

State officials have advised Wyoming residents repeatedly that the number of cases in the state will increase as more coronavirus testing is completed. As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Health Department reported that almost 1,300 tests had been completed, 1,041 at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 239 by private commercial laboratories.

Visit the Wyoming Department of Health online for more information: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/