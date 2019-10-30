Not the entire length of the notoriously dangerous highway connecting Douglas to Gillette is receiving additional lanes of travel with the most recent project in the works, yet the Wyoming Department of Transportation is making strides to alleviate at least some of the growing pains experienced on the bustling WYO 59.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission recently awarded Riverside Contracting of Missoula, Montana, a $14.6 million contract for roadwork that will widen the road from milepost 71 through 77, just north of Wright.

As it currently sits, the area has two lanes with isolated turning lanes. Work will widen this stretch to five lanes - two for northbound traffic, two for southbound and a center turning lane. Currently, there are two travel lanes, one going in each direction and a center turning lane.

According to John Leahy, who is the resident engineer out of the Newcastle WYDOT office, the change will help traffic flow through the stretch of highway.

“This will alleviate some congestion with turning traffic on 387 heading to Casper and you’ve got traffic heading to the mines on 450,” he said. “Multi lanes through there will allow them to slow down and make those turning movements without impacting traffic flow.”

Talks of widening this stretch have been tossed around for the better part of five years, but starting next spring construction will begin to make the needed changes to completion.

The additional lanes will help accommodate increased traffic flow from the oil fields and other areas, a press release from WYDOT stated.

“I anticipate work to start in March or April and extend through mid-October,” Leahy said, noting that paving is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 15.

With construction beginning in 2020, Riverside Contracting will very likely need to come back and finish up remaining roadwork, involving the placement of a hard aggregate layer to finish the roadway the next construction season in 2021. The construction company has until June 30, 2021, to wrap the final touches of the project up.

That’s not the only modification the roadway will be seeing, as fencing will be replaced through the construction area and to the north of the project that is reaching the end of its service life Leahy said they typically replace fencing while conducting highway construction projects.

“If we don’t do it now, we won’t be in with a project for at least 10 years,” he said.

Additional work also includes lighting improvements featuring three new light poles at the intersection of WYO 387 and WYO 59. Additional electrical work will also be done to the road closure gates to the north and south of Wright.

Leahy said the gate upgrades will be hard to notice by passing motorists but will improve reliability.