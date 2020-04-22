Memorial Hospital of Converse County (MHCC) has an additional weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 virus, thanks to a gift from Converse County Hospital Foundation (CCHF). The foundation recently contributed $50,000 for the purchase of MHCC’s second Clorox Optimum-UV System and to help aid in MHCC’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The first Clorox Optimum-UV System purchased in 2014 is lovingly referred to by the MHCC EVS staff as “Violet." MHCC’s staff are our first defense against all these bad bugs. The second device will be named as the result of an internal contest and is sure to be greatly utilized by the EVS Staff at MHCC. This is especially true now that the EVS staff are intensifying their already rigorous cleaning efforts, which will serve to minimize the risk to patients as they visit the MHCC facilities.

CCHF Executive Director Jennifer Rinn is staying very closely involved with MHCC leadership and participates in daily phone conferences to receive up to the minute updates on what is happening in regards to the COVID-19 response at MHCC.

“We are all in this together,” Rinn said. "Now more than ever, we need to stand together as a community. The foundation is grateful to our supporters who make gifts like this possible.”

"It is important for us to show our support to MHCC and to our community at this time,” added CCHF Chairman Andrew Beard.

Here are some interesting facts about how the Clorox Optimum-UV System helps:

• Helps cut labor cost and provides for a more thorough clean

• Eliminates bacteria, viruses, and pathogens you didn’t know were there

• Kills 99.9% of surface bacteria using ultraviolet light

• Compact design makes it convenient for use wherever you go

• Each unit costs $49,000

• 4 ultraviolet bulbs held together in an aluminum structure kills bacteria.

• Each cleaning process takes about 15 minutes, and the machine can be wheeled around to different locations in the hospital.

Those who wish to donate directly to the hospital’s efforts in slowing the spread and combating COVID-19 can contact Jenn Rinn directly at jrinn@mhccwyo.org or via phone 307-358-7314.