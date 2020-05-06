Banners hoisted all over to celebrate grads

You may have noticed city workers hanging large, colorful banners up and down Yellowstone Highway, Fourth Street and East Richards Street last week. The bright, smiling young faces of Douglas High School’s Class of 2020 gaze down on you as you drive by.

The idea to put the senior’s faces on the banners was the collective brainstorm of teachers, parents and administration. People had seen the portrait banners done up for other students on social media in other states, and thought it’d be a good idea for the DHS graduates.

The streetlight portraits would be yet another way school administration, parents and the city would come together to lift the kids’ spirits during their last year of high school – stuck at home – thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I got an email from one of our teachers, Lindsie Arima, and a parent Susan Winn, at nearly the same time. They asked what I thought of the idea and I really loved it – it’s really cool. I called councilman John Bartling and Mayor Rene Kemper to check into it. They both thought it was really awesome. I talked to Jonathan Teichert at the city, he loved supporting the idea, too,” Douglas High School Principal Ryan Mackey said.

With the support of city officials, Mackey next contacted Cindy Porter at the Enterprise to ask her how she’d hung the ‘Shop Local’ banners.

“Cindy has been instrumental in pulling this off. She let us use all the brackets she has and the special tools used to put the banners up. We did have to order a few more brackets. She’s absolutely phenomenal to work with, she even took her signs down so the kids’ could go up,” he said.

The 2-foot-by-3-foot banners, 119 of them (give or take a couple, as not all parents gave their permission for their child’s picture to be on a banner), are tough, capable of taking on Wyoming’s high winds and inclement weather.

“Everyone will get their sign at no expense to them. CCSD1 (paid) for the cost of printing the banners and will be giving them to the seniors as a keepsake,” he said.

“The community support on this has been amazing. We had an idea, an opportunity, to get the banners printed and hang them up for the kids. We got approval from the city, from WYDOT, Rocky Mountain Power, and everyone has been awesome to work with and be involved in this project.”

Jean Plumb at 307 Signs produced the banners. She also figured out a way to print and sew the banners together in a certain way (there are two banners on each light pole, one facing each direction) so after they’re taken down each student can have their banner to keep, he explained.

Mackey, DHS Assistant Principal Justin Carr and Activities Director Doug Hughes, spent several afternoons driving to residences around Douglas and sticking signs in people’s yards.

“We’ve got about 40 signs each, we’re splitting up, driving around and sticking them in the seniors yards,” he said before heading out to put the congratulatory signs in the kids’ yards the end of April.

While schools have been closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus, this year’s high school graduates have had a novel challenge completing their last few weeks of schoolwork at home.

That will change come Mother’s Day on Sunday, as DHS holds commencement exercises on the Bearcat football field. Graduates with last names beginning with A-J will be lauded from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a ceremony for grads with last names beginning with K-Z from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A “Reverse Parade” will take place thereafter at 4:30 at the old Douglas Raceway.