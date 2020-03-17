After days of speculation, Douglas School District Superintendent Paige Fenton-Hughes has announced that all Douglas schools, including the rec center and the Bearcat Den, will remain closed until April 3.
“Thank’s for you patience and support as we have considered the governor’s and state superintendent’s recommendation to close schools through April 3,” Fenton-Hughes said in a statement.
Administrators will meet on Monday to determine specifics about the following two weeks and information will be sent out to families as soon as it’s available.
“Information will go up on our website, www.ccsd1.org, and social media accounts with resources to help students stay on track,” Fenton-Hughes said.
Some meals for students will be provided through the nutrition services department with more information coming by the end of the week.
“We understand the drastic impact the closing of schools has on our families and our community, but in times like these we need to rely on the guidance and partnership of health care and other professionals,” Fenton-Hughes said. “Our highest priority is to keep our students and staff safe and healthy. We so much appreciate the close partnership with our hospital, county, and city as well as other providers such as the Boys and Girls Club and Wyoming Child and Family. We appreciate the support of our families and our community as we grapple with the logistics of these decisions.”
