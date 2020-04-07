The attached map shows the county-by-county cases of coronavirus in Wyoming, updated as of 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
There is one more case reported in both Teton and Washakie counties, and two more cases in Laramie County, bringing the state total to 216.
***ATTENTION***
This morning, the Wyoming Department of Health coronavirus website posted the following message:
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Beginning April 8, regular updates to case information will be made once a day at approximately 3 p.m.
Lists of coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Albany: 4
Big Horn: 0
Campbell: 9
Carbon: 4
Converse: 4
Crook: 1
Fremont: 38
Goshen: 3
Hot Springs: 0
Johnson: 8
Laramie: 47
Lincoln: 4
Natrona: 26
Niobrara: 0
Park: 1
Platte: 0
Sheridan: 12
Sublette: 1
Sweetwater: 5
Teton: 41
Uinta: 3
Washakie: 5
Weston: 0
-------------------------
Total 216
Coronavirus RECOVERIES by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7
Albany: 1
Campbell: 1
Carbon: 3
Converse: 0
Crook: 0
Fremont: 6
Goshen: 0
Johnson: 7
Laramie: 10
Lincoln: 0
Natrona: 4
Park: 1
Sheridan: 4
Sublette: 1
Sweetwater: 1
Teton: 10
Uinta: 1
Washakie: 0
------------------------
Total: 50
