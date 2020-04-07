The attached map shows the county-by-county cases of coronavirus in Wyoming, updated as of 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

There is one more case reported in both Teton and Washakie counties, and two more cases in Laramie County, bringing the state total to 216.

***ATTENTION***

This morning, the Wyoming Department of Health coronavirus website posted the following message:

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Beginning April 8, regular updates to case information will be made once a day at approximately 3 p.m.

Lists of coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.

Albany: 4

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 9

Carbon: 4

Converse: 4

Crook: 1

Fremont: 38

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 8

Laramie: 47

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 26

Niobrara: 0

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 5

Teton: 41

Uinta: 3

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

-------------------------

Total 216

Coronavirus RECOVERIES by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7

Albany: 1

Campbell: 1

Carbon: 3

Converse: 0

Crook: 0

Fremont: 6

Goshen: 0

Johnson: 7

Laramie: 10

Lincoln: 0

Natrona: 4

Park: 1

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 1

Teton: 10

Uinta: 1

Washakie: 0

------------------------

Total: 50