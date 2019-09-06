Black Hills Energy (BHE) is starting construction of a new, 13.5-mile natural gas pipeline on Monday, Sept. 9 between Orin and Douglas, company officials announced today.

Work on the new 6-inch pipeline will begin in Orin and work toward Douglas. Construction is expected to last two months.

Drivers should use caution when traveling near the construction zones.

“We’re encouraging people to plan ahead and be careful along the construction route,” said Laurie Farkas BHE community affairs manager.

“Go slow. Be careful of the people working on and driving in the project area. We just want everyone to be safe,” she said.

The project is necessary to replace an aging pipeline that is at the end of its service life, according to BHE Manager of Wyoming Gas Operations Gary Hogan.

“We will be able to provide natural gas service to those who desire it along the route in the Orin area,” he said.

It may be necessary to interrupt service to existing customers in the Orin area for a brief time during the latter part of the project, but BHE will reach out to individual customers who may be impacted prior to any disruptions.

Customers were notified of the construction in advance via letters sent out by the company.

Check out the Sept. 11 issue of the Douglas-Budget for the full story.