Winter in Wyoming has arrived with a bang but it’s far from over – weather forecasters say there’s more to come today and tomorrow.

Douglas is expected to receive up to an additional 7 inches of snow throughout the day on top of the approximately 6 inches of the white powder we received last night.

Adding to the blustery, wintery mix, gusting winds are expected today up to 35 mph. This will make for hazardous blizzard conditions and dangerous driving, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Converse County roads are snow-packed and I-25 is closed from the Orin Junction Exit 126 all the way to Buffalo.

Conditions are expected to worsen through the day, according to the National Weather Service. Most roads and highways across Wyoming are closed or expected to close at some point today.

WYO 59 is closed this morning due to an accident. No further information is available at this time.

Casper and Glenrock communities have effectively shut down according to numerous announcements, but so far it’s business as usual in Douglas.

While rural schools are closed outside of Douglas today, the Douglas School District is open. School busses are running within town only. No announcement has been made yet regarding an early release today.

“Well, it’s definitely winter in Wyoming. Our offices and warehouse are closed and out trucks are not running today due to the road closures and road conditions. We’ll keep you updated on the rest of the week,” Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies officials said in an email released t his morning.

NWS reports that the winter storm warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday).

Snow and periods of freezing drizzle are expected, with heavy snow accumulating through the morning hours. Total snow accumulation of up to 10 inches is expected in area valleys and high plains in central and east-central Wyoming including Douglas, Bill, Muddy Gap and the northern Laramie Range, according to NWS.

Plows, graders and dump trucks are on the roads and highways trying to keep up with the abundant snowfall, although by 9:15 a.m., some plows were returning to Douglas and Glenrock because of blowing snow and poor visibility.

WYDOT and NWS have indicated that people should stay off Wyoming roads during the blizzard. Wind chills as low as negative 20 degrees could possibly cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, officials said.

Businesses open Feb. 3 (as of now):

•Douglas School District (exception is rural schools)

•The City of Douglas (City Hall)

•The Converse County Courthouse

•Glenrock Post Office’s window is open but no mail will be delivered today

Businesses closed Feb. 3:

•Reliant Federal Credit Union in Douglas, Glenrock and Casper

•Douglas and Glenrock Senior Centers

•The Glenrock Independent business office (news office remains open)

•EWC Campus

•Douglas’ rural schools

•Glenrock area schools

•Glenrock Public Library

•Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies

• Rock Bottom (Glenrock)

•Glenrock Public Health Center

•The Town of Glenrock

•Glenrock Landfill