ADAPTED LEARNING PLAN GUIDANCE

Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health have

extended three existing public health orders that keep schools closed

to students through April 17. School operations and funding during

this time period will proceed as follows:

• Each Wyoming school district must have an Adapted Learning

Plan approved by the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE)

prior to April 6 to continue to receive state funding. The guidance

document for Adapted Learning Plans can be found here.

• Once approved, Adapted Learning Plans are valid through the

end of the 2019-20 school year. Status checks will be conducted

by the WDE with each district at the end of April, and if

necessary in May, to ensure adherence to their plans. Failure to

adhere to plans may result in a determination that full funding is

not appropriate, or that missed school days need to be made up.

• At the expiration of the statewide school closure to students, or

the end of the school calendar year, I will make a determination

as to whether exercising my authority under W.S. 21-13-

307(a)(ii)(B) to hold all schools in a district harmless from daily

proportional reduction of block grant funding due to school

building closures is appropriate. That determination will be

based on whether the district has followed through with its

Adapted Learning Plan.

• A primary consideration when evaluating adherence to Adapted Learning Plans will be the

tracking of student attendance. The WDE will provide further guidance on general expectations

on this topic next week.

• This guidance is in addition to the approval of all school closures occurring on school calendar

days from March 16 to April 3, 2020 through Memorandum No. 2020-040.

• Wyoming Department of Health guidance for educational institutions provides some narrow

exceptions to full student closures. Please review the guidance and contact the local health

officer to utilize an exception.