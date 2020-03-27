ADAPTED LEARNING PLAN GUIDANCE
Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health have
extended three existing public health orders that keep schools closed
to students through April 17. School operations and funding during
this time period will proceed as follows:
• Each Wyoming school district must have an Adapted Learning
Plan approved by the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE)
prior to April 6 to continue to receive state funding. The guidance
document for Adapted Learning Plans can be found here.
• Once approved, Adapted Learning Plans are valid through the
end of the 2019-20 school year. Status checks will be conducted
by the WDE with each district at the end of April, and if
necessary in May, to ensure adherence to their plans. Failure to
adhere to plans may result in a determination that full funding is
not appropriate, or that missed school days need to be made up.
• At the expiration of the statewide school closure to students, or
the end of the school calendar year, I will make a determination
as to whether exercising my authority under W.S. 21-13-
307(a)(ii)(B) to hold all schools in a district harmless from daily
proportional reduction of block grant funding due to school
building closures is appropriate. That determination will be
based on whether the district has followed through with its
Adapted Learning Plan.
• A primary consideration when evaluating adherence to Adapted Learning Plans will be the
tracking of student attendance. The WDE will provide further guidance on general expectations
on this topic next week.
• This guidance is in addition to the approval of all school closures occurring on school calendar
days from March 16 to April 3, 2020 through Memorandum No. 2020-040.
• Wyoming Department of Health guidance for educational institutions provides some narrow
exceptions to full student closures. Please review the guidance and contact the local health
officer to utilize an exception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.