The Marg Irons Dog Park is coming to Douglas soon – at least, it’s still in the works, according to City Administrator Jonathan Teichert.

Douglas needs a dog park, city officials decided a while back. In fact, it’d been talked about for several years, but it kept getting delayed. It may finally become a reality by the end of the year – depending upon the contractor’s schedule.

Chalk Buttes Landscaping won the bid for the project, coming in at approximately $125,000 to complete the project, Teichert said Monday.

The dog park was originally scheduled to be completed last fall.

The year-long delay in starting the project is attributed to numerous concept and design changes and, as the project evolved, the city knew it wouldn’t be something they could reasonably complete themselves as originally planned, Teichert said.

They decided to enlarge the park’s boundaries as the project grew in size, Teichert said, and that took time.

“We put it out for bid this spring. We originally thought about doing it on our own, at the time it was a little smaller than what we’re looking to do now. It’s grown bigger than what the city can do, including putting in irrigation and fencing, so we put it out to bid. Last fall, we were still meeting and looking at designs,” he said.

The location for the canine-friendly park is behind East Richards Street, across from the Bartling Park skate park. Presently, there’s a few truckloads of gravel piled on one corner of the land and it is partially surrounded by old fencing, which the contractors will replace with new materials during construction.

“We had initially budgeted $75,000 for the project. Council elected to put $15,000 in from Wyoming Community Gas funds toward the dog park last year. This year will be about the same amount from them. It’s two years we’ve used the portion that comes back to the city from the Wyoming Community Gas Funds for (the dog park construction),” Teichert said.

The Marg Irons Dog Park is possible due to the generosity of Randall Tobler, who gave the land to the city for $10 in honor of his late wife, Marg Irons.

A sketch of the park was handed out during a city council work session Aug. 12 for department heads and council members to examine.

The sketch showcased amenities to make life more comfortable for man’s and woman’s best friend – areas with native grasses and different areas with turf, and a watering tank for slaking the thirst of the community’s four-footed friends. The park will also be surrounded by five-foot-tall fencing and include benches, a water fountain and free-to-use poo bags on-site to pick up after Fido’s fecal matter.

A highlight of the park will be an area for small dogs only – dogs coming in at under 35 pounds – and another area for larger breeds.

For now, the lot continues to sit empty, the gravel in the far corner a hopeful precursor of things to come.

As of yet there’s no dog-proof fencing. No place to water your dogs.

And definitely no poop bags.

However, once construction begins, it won’t be long before residents and their beloved animal friends have a safe place to exercise and play within the city.

Until then, patience is the word of the day.

“I don’t have an exact date the dog park will be completed. Hopefully, this fall. We’ve signed the notice with the contractor for the (project). We need to sit down and go through the contractor’s schedule for a date when they can start and a date when it will be completed,” Teichert said.