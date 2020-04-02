The City of Douglas is asking for assistance from area residents with the ongoing U.S. Census.

Douglas currently sits at a 35.5 percent response rate which is good, but it can be better. The higher the population who responds to the census allows for more funding in our community, according to city officials.

Local communities depend on information from the Census Bureau to fund programs which promote the wellbeing of families and children, as well as equal employment opportunities for residents and their neighbors.

All residents should have received a letter in the mail recently, which directs them to visit my2020census.gov and includes a U.S. Census identification number which is different for every recipient.

Filling out the form online with the unique identification number will keep Census Bureau takers from showing up on your doorstep to collect the necessary information.

“Your response is important to your local community and your country. By law, your response is required. Answers are confidential. If you do not respond, we will need to send a Census Bureau interviewer to your home to collect your answers in person,” the U.S. Census Bureau letter states.

If you need help completing the census questionnaire, call 1-844-330-2020. To fill out the form online visit my2020census.gov, input your ID number and follow the instructions.

The map below shows U.S. Census self-response figures by city:

public.tableau.com/views/ResponseRateChallenge/CityDashboard?:showVizHome=no&:tabs=n&State=Wyoming&Select%20Mode=Total&Share=Share&fbclid=IwAR0rnY0YhhVw5MtJEBicNRv2PwEqmve0PpzMHln7wh19a_GFAkb_OueJJPc