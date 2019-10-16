In a unanimous decision Monday night, Douglas City Council voted down a service agreement with architectural firm Amundsen Associates to spend up to $123,253.09 for the firm to price out possible new construction options for a new city hall, a remodel of the current structure or future new build at other site location options.

The service agreement between the city and Amundsen was originally for $71,253, but it then was adjusted Oct. 9 to include an additional $52,000 as the council looked for other options to a major remodel.

Previously tabled then returned to the council’s agenda Oct. 14, the expenditure agreement between the City of Douglas and the architectural firm failed to garner any votes from the council members.

None of the options presented in the document “Additional Service Agreement #1 Revised,” appealed to city council members, who said they were reluctant to pay out money on the City Hall project without first coming to a consensus on what is in the best interests of taxpayers and city staff for the long haul.

Council members Karl Hertz, John Bartling, Monty Gilbreath, Kim Pexton and Mayor Rene Kemper all agreed a work session would be their best bet to narrow down options.

This is the second time in as many months council has suggested a work session on what to do with the City Hall project is necessary and long overdue.

But, this time around, they’re considering a field trip to the courthouse with city staff to examine the building’s second floor and see if it would be a viable option for occupancy by city staff, and how much it would cost to lease the space, should the idea be workable.

For now, city council is not in a hurry.

“Whether we choose to build at another location or possibly move into the courthouse, we’re at least one-and-a-half years out,” City Administrator Jonathan Teichert said Monday.

Kemper said she and Teichert looked at the courthouse space and that county commissioners are open to discussing leasing space on the second floor to the city.

“It would be convenient, everything in one building,” she said.